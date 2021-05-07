Man taken to hospital after Portland shelter threat

Portland police at the scene after a man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening people with a knife in the lobby of a former hotel turned into a residential complex on May 7, 2021. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was taken into custody after reportedly threatening people with a knife inside the lobby of a Portland housing complex on Friday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at a shelter in the 1500 block of NE 82nd Avenue, formerly a Day’s Inn. The Portland Police Bureau said a man with a knife was in the lobby. Staff members were safely evacuated and no one was hurt.

The PPB said officers arrived and started negotiating with the man from NE Jonesmore Stree but he refused to comply and didn’t want to take off the headphones he was wearing. The man was visibly armed with a knife and was yelling about wanting to blow up the building though officers saw no signs of any explosives, according to police.

He eventually started communicating after officers wrote messages to him using a dry erase board, police said. An ambulance was brought to the scene to show the man they wanted to get him medical help.

After nearly two hours, the man put down the knife and agreed to come out and climb on the gurney, police said. He was taken to a hospital on a mental health hold and has not been charged with a crime.

Members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) teams also responded to the scene. Northeast Jonesmore Street was closed as police responded to the scene, but it has since been reopened.