PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man was arraigned on Tuesday on 11 charges for his alleged role in vandalism and arsons at a mosque, and two synagogues.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said 34-year-old Michael Edgar Bivens faces several charges including one count of first-degree arson, five counts of criminal mischief and five counts of second- degree bias crime.

On April 30, Congregation Shir Tikvah on NE Sandy Boulevard had a broken window. Two days later, Congregation Beth Israel was tagged with graffiti. The next day the Muslim Community Center of Portland was damaged in an arson.

According to authorities, surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Bivens, lighting the building on fire.

On May 4, Congregation Beth Israel was once again damaged, when a rock was thrown through a window.

Bivens is also accused of breaking a window at Everybody Eats PDX, a black-owned business, on Northwest 10th Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said Bivens was arrested on May 4 at KPTV after demanding to talk to a reporter and admitted he was involved in the crimes.

However, during Tuesday’s arraignment, Bivens now pleads not guilty.

The chair of the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes, Randall Blazak, told KOIN 6 News, targeted attacks are on the rise in Portland and across the country.

“There has been an increase in hate crimes over the last few years, particularly targeting certain communities like the Asian American community in the Jewish community, we’ve seen sort of a spike in anti-semitic hate crimes,” Blazak said.



On Tuesday morning, the Muslim Community Center of Portland released the following statement to KOIN 6 News, which reads in part “places of worship are sacred and disrespecting these places is unacceptable at the least, and a crime at the extent we have seen perpetrated by this individual…the disease of hatred that we saw displayed this past week is one of the most devastating forces in the world. We have experienced its destruction here in Portland and around the world.”