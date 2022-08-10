Witnesses say the woman lied motionless for 2 minutes after she was hit on the head

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A convicted felon was charged Wednesday for attacking a woman in Portland with a rock the size of a basketball.

According to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, a woman was in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street Tuesday when she saw a man walking up and down the street.

She turned her back to him and felt a sharp blow to her head. The woman fell to the ground and as she fell, she also struck her head on a concrete barrier.

Witnesses say the woman was laying motionless for approximately 2 minutes after the attack. The woman does not remember if she lost consciousness or not.

Portland police officers responded to the scene and arrested 40-year-old Dwayne Anthony Simpson, who witnesses said they saw strike the woman with the rock.

Officers found the rock Simpson used to hit the woman and said it was approximately the size of a basketball, weighing nearly 35 pounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

On Wednesday, Simpson was arraigned on charges of first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Dwayne Anthony Simpson, far right, appears in Multnomah County court on Aug. 10, 2022 for arraignment. He’s accused of attacking a woman with a large rock on Aug. 9, 2022. (KOIN)

According to court documents, Simpson is homeless and has been previously convicted of nine felonies and three misdemeanors. The crimes occurred in Texas and Missouri.

Simpson was wanted for two out-of-state warrants at the time of his arrest, and according to court documents, has a history of drug use.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office asked the court to hold Simpson in custody without bail until his trial. The court ruled Wednesday that he was charged with a crime eligible for detention and deferred any further ruling until a full hearing on the matter can be scheduled.

Simpson will remain in custody until further order of the court.