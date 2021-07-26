Man arrested after alleged attempt to steal catalytic converter

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in North Portland early Monday, July 26, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in North Portland early Monday.

At 3:30 a.m., a loud grinding noise coming from under a parked SUV was reportedly heard in the 5400 block of North Williams Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, a man attempted to flee the area on foot.

After a quick foot chase, a K-9 unit tracked him down. The man was then arrested for aggravated theft and criminal mischief. Police say the suspect had an accomplice, but the individual took off in a vehicle and was not found.

As for the car, there was some damage but the catalytic converter was still connected and intact.

Police remind the public that these crimes often happen at night and there are anti-theft devices to protect your own vehicle.