Surveillance footage from the scene caught the crime on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested at a pawn shop after allegedly breaking into a car dealership in Clackamas County and stealing the key fobs to three Mercedes-Benz.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a smashed glass door after responding to an alarm around 9:41p.m. Saturday at D&C Motor Company, located at 18625 SE McLoughlin Boulevard.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a man approach the dealership’s door, break it and head to a back office where he opens a drawer and takes what deputies say were key fobs.

Deputies recognized and identified the man caught on the dealership’s surveillance video as Robert Trejo, who they say has been involved in an unspecified prior case.

On Sunday, deputies arrested him at a pawn shop on SE McLoughlin Boulevard, still wearing the same clothing from the security footage, CCSO said.

Trejo, who CCSO said had an unrelated arrest warrant from Coos County, was booked into Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges including second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft. His bail was set at $100,000.