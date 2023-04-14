The Willamette River flows through downtown Portland with the skyline in the background, December 7, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man in a stolen vehicle was arrested Friday morning after police say he tried to swim away from officers in the Willamette River, according to Portland police.

Officers tried making a suspicious vehicle stop near Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Oak Street around 11:18 a.m. and say the man eluded them by driving on the Springwater Trail, despite police spiking the car’s tires.

When police located the car, they say the man ran away and hid down an embankment near the river. A K9 found the man, but when authorities challenged him, he jumped into the river and tried to swim away.

Eventually, police say the man “changed his mind and swam back, to be arrested.”

Authorities said the vehicle the man drove had been stolen but have yet to share what prompted the initial vehicle stop, the name of the suspect or what charges the man may face.

