PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol “indiscriminately” near a school in Longview, according to police.

The Longview Police Department says around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Columbia Heights Road, within Longview city limits. Officials said multiple 911 callers reported hearing the gunfire and described the shooting suspect.

Because of the shooting’s proximity to a school within the Longview Public Schools district, officials requested all nearby schools be notified of the call.

Longview Police Department said an officer found the suspect walking along Columbia Heights holding “something heavy/bulky” in the pocket of his hoodie, which turned out to be a loaded S&W 9mm pistol.

Authorities identified the suspect as 27-year-old Dalton Newman of Longview, who police say, was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities arrested a man suspected of shooting a gun “indiscriminately” near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department. October 20, 2022 (Courtesy Longview Police Department).

Officials note that Newman has previous felony convictions for unlawful firearms possessions and reportedly told officers he bought the gun from a fentanyl dealer in Portland.

According to police, no victims were found in the area where shots were fired and no damage to property was located or reported.

LPD said it is not clear what Newman was shooting at and, at this time, appears to have been shooting “indiscriminately” as he walked down the road.

Newman was booked into jail for several charges including felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.