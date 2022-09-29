PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday on multiple sex offense charges after posing as a teen online, the Salem Police Department said.

SPD Detectives received reports that Tyler Justin Hausen, 23, was posing as a 16-year-old on social media. He allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl for nude images or sexual favors in exchange for marijuana or liquid nicotine.

Detectives said that Hausen was sending sexually explicit photos of himself to young girls as well.

Hausen was arrested by the SPD Special Victims Unit and now faces charges of second-degree sodomy, first-degree online corruption of a child, second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, first-degree possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child, luring a minor and compelling prostitution.