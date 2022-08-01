LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Lane County deputies arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man that was driving down McGowan Road in Springfield.

Deputies say that 31-year-old Cody Michael Hays is accused of shooting the man and his vehicle multiple times by birdshot from a shotgun. He is being held in the Lane County Jail and is charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies say they responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. The victim was reportedly able to flee the scene and drive himself to responding paramedics — despite numerous injuries, including to his face.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

After searching the area, deputies say they spotted Hays walking around McGowan Creek Rd. near milepost 7.5. He was reportedly carrying a gas can and told deputies that his car ran out of gas.

Hays reportedly denied involvement in the shooting or having a shotgun, but deputies say they were able to locate his vehicle and found a shotgun in plain sight inside the car.

After being granted a search warrant for Hays’ vehicle, deputies were able to confirm that the shotgun was stolen. Birdshot shells similar to those used in the shooting were also recovered.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lane County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Please reference case LCSO Case #22-4250.