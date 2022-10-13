Austin Bailey, 35, is being held at Washington County Jail and is facing 16 criminal charges, authorities say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of stealing at least $300,000 worth of retail merchandise across the Portland metro area was arrested Tuesday, according to Tigard police.

The Tigard Police Department says Austin Bailey, 35, is currently being held at Washington County Jail. He’s facing 16 criminal charges for first-degree aggravated theft, identity theft and more.

Tigard PD said after recognizing Bailey as a “known shoplifting suspect” on Tuesday, a Beaverton store’s loss prevention employees reported his whereabouts to authorities.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, officials say Bailey took off running on foot but was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Deputies reportedly uncovered over 40 pills containing fentanyl, meth and heroin from Bailey when he was arrested.

Tigard detectives say they have been investigating Bailey for nearly a year and say he has allegedly stolen from large retail stores in Washington, Clackamas, Multnomah and Clark counties.

Officials say that Bailey’s arrest is “one of the most significant in recent memory when it comes to retail theft.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that Bailey is likely responsible for several other open theft cases and that additional charges against Bailey are likely.