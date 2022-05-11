PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau announced that a man suspected of an April 2022 murder in Portland’s Madison South Neighborhood was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

PPB identified the suspect as 25-year-old Jacauree T. Walker of Portland who was lodged into Multnomah County Detention Center on an arrest warrant for second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Just after 8 p.m. April 7, officers responded to an assault at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. On the scene, police found 19-year-old Clyde K. Hunt in the hotel parking lot with serious head injuries after an apparent assault, officials said.

Hunt was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries on April 26. Authorities said his death was ruled a homicide after delayed complications from traumatic axonal injury.