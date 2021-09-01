Man arrested after attempted kidnapping in St. Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to kidnap a child in St. Helens, police said.

Officers were called to Highway 30 and McBride Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. after the suspect — identified as 24-year-old Andre Aldapa of St. Helens — allegedly tried to kidnap the child. People at the scene detained the suspect until officers arrived, police said.

Aldapa was arrested for an outstanding warrant and booked into the Columbia County Jail. It’s unclear at this time whether he will face additional charges.

An investigation is underway. Anyone who may have seen a man approaching children near Campbell Park on McMichael Avenue on Wednesday morning is asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503.397.1521.