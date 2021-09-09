Man arrested after attempted Lake Oswego home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after chasing a woman into her backyard and trying to break into her home last week in Lake Oswego, police said.

Police were called to the 500 block of Country Club Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 after a caller reported a man at her front and back doors, saying random things, the Lake Oswego Police Department said.

When an officer arrived, the caller reported the man had been in her backyard and had tried to get into the house about 10 minutes earlier. Investigators later learned the suspect had chased the woman into her backyard, through a closed gate and tried to break into the back door after the woman closed and locked it, police said. The man then tried to enter through the front door before walking away.

The suspect was found walking on Country Club Road, police said. He was cooperative and reportedly identified himself as 39-year-old Hector E. Mundt.

Mundt was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on a trespassing charge in Beaverton. Mundt was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

Police said they later received a report of a burglary at another address on Country Club Road. Investigators believe the two cases are connected.