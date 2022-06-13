PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a homeowner’s utility shed and setting it on fire in Hazel Dell Sunday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on NE 107th Street.

Once there, deputies reportedly heard someone inside the shed. While ordering the person out, CCSO said smoke began seeping through the cracks of the door.

That’s when the suspect, Anthony Freeze, allegedly broke through the door and started dragging burning items from the shed. Freeze also grabbed items that officials said could be used as a weapon, including a torch and metal spike.

Firefighters were called in after a tree reportedly caught fire near the shed and spread “dangerously close” to neighboring homes. CCSO said the fire was put out before it reached any homes.

Upon his arrest, deputies found Freeze in possession of items reported stolen earlier that day. Deputies said he will be charged with burglary, arson and malicious mischief.