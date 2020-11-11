Man arrested after being spotted on stolen scooter

The scooter was returned to the victim within hours of being reported stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after being spotted sitting in a woman’s stolen motorized scooter on Monday.

The victim, identified as Lynne, uses her scooter to get around due to a medical condition. She called the Happy Valley Police Department just after 2 p.m. to report the scooter had been taken while she was inside a restaurant at the Happy Valley Town Center. According to Lynne, she was inside for just a few minutes.

Keaton Hohl booking photo. (CCSO)

It was only a short time after Clackamas County deputies put the word out that a City of Happy Valley code enforcement officer noticed a similar scooter in the area. The officer said it was being driven by a man on the 17000 block of SE Sunnyside Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man on the scooter while he was waiting to board a TriMet bus. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Keaton Hohl, admitted to authorities he had stolen the scooter and was promptly placed under arrest.

According to officials, Hohl told them “he found it sitting out in the street and since he had a hurt foot he figured he would just take it to get around.”

The scooter was returned to Lynne as Hohl was taken to Clackamas County Jail, where he was booked for first-degree theft. Lynne and her husband expressed their gratitude to the officers responsible for returning her scooter in such a swift manner.