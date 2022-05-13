PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly broke into a business in Albany and stole thousands of dollars in cash, authorities said.

According to Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Jeromy Matlock broke into a business sometime in March and stole thousands of dollars.

Officials say Matlock cut a safe open to snag the cash locked inside. It reportedly cost about $7,000 to replace the damaged safe.

The Lebanon man is lodged in the Linn County Jail for Burglary in the second degree, Aggravated Theft in the first degree and Criminal Mischief in the first degree.