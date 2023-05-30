The driver of a BMW was arrested after crashing in Wilsonville. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A man was arrested in Wilsonville after he led police on a chase down Wilsonville Road in a stolen BMW, crashed the car and abandoned a passenger and dog at the scene.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, May 29, a Wilsonville Police deputy attempted to pull over a 2005 gray BMW 325i without license plates heading southbound on I-5 while traveling 90 mph, according to a press release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, 47-year-old Wayne Davis of Independence, exited the interstate onto Southwest Wilsonville Road.

Davis crashed the vehicle into a guardrail near the 16100 block of Southwest Wilsonville Road, close to Southwest Ladd Hill Road, and then fled on foot, leaving Alyssa Wright, 32, and a dog inside the vehicle, according to the release.

Additional Clackamas County and Wilsonville Police deputies arrived to search for Davis. CCSO K9 Valli tracked Davis to a ravine approximately 150 yards from the crash, according to the release.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue paramedics treated Wright, who had an active felony warrant from the Oregon State Police Board. The dog did not appear injured and was turned over to Clackamas County Dog Services.

