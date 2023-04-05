Kim’s Red Rose, 897 SW Oak Street in Hillsboro, as seen on Google Street View, April 2, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after a deadly shooting at Kim’s Red Rose Restaurant in Hillsboro on Sunday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Sain Delgado Venegas of Cornelius who is suspected of killing 42-year-old Isuara Soto Gaona, one of the restaurant’s employees, authorities said.

The 12:45 a.m. shooting occurred after four people were asked to leave the Southwest Oak Street restaurant, according to police.

In a press release announcing the shooting, investigators said they wanted to talk with anyone who was at the restaurant at the time and were also looking for anyone whose car was damaged by the gunfire.

Hillsboro police said Venegas was lodged at Washington County Jail and faces several charges including second-degree murder, second-degree attempt to commit murder and felon in possession of a firearm.