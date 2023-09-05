PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected in a deadly shooting in Kelso Tuesday morning was arrested after leading police on a chase to Clark County, according to police.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Kelso Police Department responded to a shooting on North 4th Avenue where officers found a man dead.

According to officers, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and was seen driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 5. Authorities chased the suspect into Clark County where the vehicle crashed, officials said.

The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody in Clark County.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.