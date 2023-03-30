PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested in Hillsboro after a deputy found fentanyl, guns and ammunition in his car in an early Thursday morning traffic stop, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12:15 a.m., a deputy pulled over a red 2008 Chevrolet Impala after running a red light at the intersection of Southwest Dennis Avenue and Southwest Oak Street, officials said.

Deputies say the driver, 25-year-old Jessie Chavez-Echeverria, had a suspended driver’s license and found a 9mm handgun in the center console of the car along with two other guns and a bag of fentanyl.

Chavez-Echeverria was arrested on three counts of possession of a firearm and a parole violation detainer with pending fentanyl charges.