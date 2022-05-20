PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen pickup in Hazel Dell Thursday, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8:45 p.m., CCSO deputies reportedly tried to pull a 2003 Ford F350 pickup over near NE 94th Street and NE 15th Avenue. However, officials say the driver — David James Curtis — fled onto NE Highway 99.

Deputies stopped the pursuit after Curtis started driving over medians and ran red lights. He was found by Clark County detectives shortly after, however.

Portland police and CCSO’s joint Air Support Unit found the truck crossing Interstate 5 into Portland. Eventually, the truck stopped in an empty parking lot on SW Hall Boulevard.

When deputies approached Curtis he allegedly ran off into a nearby golf course. Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked the suspect and arrested him.

Curtis is charged with Unlawful Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Attempting to Elude Police.