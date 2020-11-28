Man arrested after fiery car crash into power pole in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested overnight after he sped off in his car from a traffic stop and crashed his car, causing a fire when it hit a power pole.

26-year-old Andreas Julian Boinay was arrested by police for alleged reckless driving and other charges after crashing his car into a power pole in SE Portland. November 28, 2020 (KOIN & Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office).

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News the traffic stop occurred at the 4600 block of SE 122nd Ave by an East Precinct patrol officer and that the suspect attempted to elude police around 12:14 a.m. Saturday morning.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Andreas Julian Boinay. Officials said the car was a suspect vehicle for previous attempts to elude and reckless driving incidents.

Officers attempted to use spike strips on the car to prevent further alleged reckless and dangerous conduct, but were not successful, the spokesperson said.

The driver then allegedly crashed on his own at 12:19 a.m. near the corner of SE 122nd Ave. and Pardee and caused heavy damage to a power pole. No significant injuries were reported.

Boinay was caught after a subsequent foot pursuit, police said.

Boinay has been issued 10 charges, 6 of which were felonies. Those charges include multiple reckless driving misdemeanors, multiple attempts to elude by vehicle felonies and possession of heroin misdemeanor.