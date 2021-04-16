Man arrested after firing shot into air at Salem protest

No one was injured at the protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after firing a shot into the air at a protest in Salem on Thursday.

A crowd of about 20 people had gathered outside the Salem Police station around 9 p.m., protesting for the abolition of police. During the protest, 75-year-old Larry McFarland, drove up to the sidewalk, got out of his truck and approached the group while holding a shotgun.

He then pointed the gun at the crowd before firing one shot into the air. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As police yelled at McFarland to drop his weapon, the man got back into his truck and fled the scene. A short time later, he was found a few blocks north and was taken into custody.

McFarland now faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and two counts of menacing. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.