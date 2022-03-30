PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man was arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman hospitalized with several injuries.

Police received several calls around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian at E Fourth Plain Boulevard and Todd Road.

Vancouver Police Department said a car failed to yield and struck a 56-year-old woman in the middle of a crosswalk then drove away. She was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Officials noted the victim had signal lights to cross and other cars were stopped to let her cross.

Police arrested suspect 20-year-old Bradley Kintin for vehicular assault and hit and run injury after finding his car, a metallic silver or blue Honda Pilot, outside his Vancouver home.