Man arrested after homemade bomb explodes in St. Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 41-year-old St. Helens man is facing felony charges after detonating a homemade explosive on a person’s front yard Friday night, police said.

According to the St. Helens Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of a loud explosion shortly before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of South 18th Street.

Police said the street between the St. Helens Public Library and a church was filled with smoke when they arrived. A resident then told officers a man set off an explosive in their front yard before being chased off.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Clinton Allen nearby and found a loaded revolver on him, SHPD said. Authorities also found a second, undetonated bomb at the scene and called in the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad for backup.

Allen was charged with multiple felonies after the arrest.

The charges include two counts of Unlawful Manufacturing of a Destructive Device, two counts of Possession of a Destructive Device, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Disorderly Conduct II.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and police said additional charges may be leveled against Allen. They asked anyone with information to contact SHPD at 503.397.1521.