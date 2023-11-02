PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Lincoln City man has been arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance that culminated in an hours-long standoff with police on Wednesday.

Just before noon, Lincoln City police responded to reports of a disturbance and possible hostage situation at a house in the 4900 block of SE Keel. Authorities say several people who were inside the house had barricaded themselves in a room to protect themselves from the suspect who was threatening to hurt them with “edged weapons.”

Once officers arrived and entered the house when, they say, the suspect, 20-year-old Albert Fletemier Brown of Lincoln City, ran and barricaded himself in an upstairs room, threatening to kill officers if they came after him. The officers then escorted the previously barricaded victims out of the house, authorities say.

Additional officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, including a crisis negotiator, were sent to the scene.

The Oregon State Police SWAT team, who was later called as backup, then took control of the scene. OSP’s negotiator subsequently began talking with Fletemier Brown.

At around 5 p.m., after hours of communication between Fletemier Brown and both the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Negotiator and then the OSP Negotiation team, Fletemier Brown surrendered and was arrested.

Fletemier Brown is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping, domestic menacing, domestic harassment, domestic strangulation, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and interfering with police officers.