Man arrested after making threats during 911 call

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man faces multiple charges including disorderly conduct after threatening law enforcement officials over a 911 call, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday Samuel McElmeel called 911 and threatened violence against law enforcement officials, according to LCSO. He seemed very determined to get a police response to his residence on Blue Mountain School Road in Cottage Grove.

When initial threats didn’t work he told dispatchers he was going to start ramming into cars until police responded, LCSO officials said.

Neighbors later reported that McElmeel was in the street swinging sticks and kicking at passing vehicles. One neighbor had a confrontation that ended with the neighbor pointing a firearm at McElmeel until he backed off.

On Friday, Mcelmeel again called 911 again when things escalated. Numerous attempts to de-escalate and resolve the situation over the phone including the use of a crisis negotiator were unsuccessful, according to LCSO. At one point Mcelmeel threatened to go to the nearby Walmart and conduct a mass shooting.

Area residents also reported hearing gunshots in the area of McElmeel’s residence.

Deputies attempted to contact McElmeel and found him to be non-compliant even with the continued use of crisis negotiators. McElmeel had been reportedly armed with a firearm during this standoff, according to LCSO.

Mcelmeel was eventually taken into custody with the use of “less-lethal” tools.

McElmeel was booked into the Lane County jail on numerous charges including Disorderly Conduct and Improper Use of 911.