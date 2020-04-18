Stabbing at Milwaukie transient camp ends in arrest

The victim sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for stabbing another man at a transient camp in Milwaukie, police said Friday.

An officer found the victim near SE 26th Avenue and SE Sparrow Street at about 3:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper torso, the Milwaukie Police Department said.

A suspect was found in a different transient camp near where the victim was stabbed, police said. He was detained and questioned before being booked into the Clackamas County Jail for 1st-degree assault.

His identity has not been released.

Officers are investigating and would like to hear from potential witnesses or anyone with information about the case. Please email Detective Tony Cereghino at cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov, or Detective Heather Hisel at hiselh@milwaukieoregon.gov , or call dispatch at 503.786.7500 and ask to speak to the detectives.