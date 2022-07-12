PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a Portland armed robbery on Monday has been arrested after reportedly threatening others with a knife, according to authorities.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the suspect as 38-year-old Vichea Jay Pok, who was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Pok faces three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree attempted assault.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, police said they responded to a reported convenience store robbery on Southeast Holgate Boulevard. According to police, the store had been robbed at knifepoint.

Police say the victim of the robbery, the store’s clerk, was not injured during the robbery. However, they say Pok stabbed the counter with the knife.

PPB’s responding officers were unable to immediately find him.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers said they responded to a reported threat with a weapon at a gas station on Southeast Division Street. Police said he swung the knife at two gas station attendants.

While the suspect left the scene, authorities said they connected Pok to Monday’s robbery.

At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a Southeast 82nd Avenue bar after a man was reportedly jumping on a car in the parking lot and swinging a knife.

On the scene, police said Pok walked towards officers with a knife in hand when they challenged him. After warnings, PPB said they used a taser to stop him. Portland police said the knife was seized as evidence.

PPB reports Pok was taken to the Detective Division after a medical evaluation.