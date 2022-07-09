PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police arrested a bias crime suspect following a road rage incident on Friday, according to authorities.

Shortly before 2 p.m., two cars pulled up outside of Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct on SW 2nd Avenue with one driver yelling at the other, police said. A sergeant, who was outside of the precinct at the time, reportedly requested more officers and separated the men to deescalate the situation.

Police say the sergeant learned one driver was the victim of a bias crime and was menaced with what he thought was a gun, and officers arrested the other driver as a suspect.

Investigators found the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Neal Hollis Walker, pulled up next to the victim near S Macadam Avenue and S Taylors Ferry Road and made biased statements about the victim’s Asian descent and believed he was China, according to police.

According to PPB, Walker pointed a black object that appeared to look like a gun before driving away, and the victim followed and called 911, with the drivers ending up outside of the precinct.

On the scene, police said they did not find any guns; however, they learned the object was a black plastic air hose, which was seized as evidence.

Portland police said the victim was not injured during the incident.

Walker was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center and faces a second-degree bias charge and menacing.

Police advise victims or witnesses of a bias crime assault to immediately call 911. Victims of other bias crimes where a suspect is no longer present, such as vandalism, are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.