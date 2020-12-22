Man arrested after Ring camera catches package theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after a Ring camera caught him stealing a package from a Beaverton home.

Wayne Leach booking photo. (Beaverton PD)

Ring footage recorded Wayne Leach of Gladstone pull into a driveway of a home before getting out of his car and approaching the home’s front porch. He is then seen stealing a package and driving off — but the homeowner quickly realized what had happened.

The victim called police with a description of the car and an officer in the area was able to locate the suspected car a short ways away.

Leach, 37, was promptly arrested and his car was searched. Not only was the original package recovered, but evidence of various other package thefts were found as well. Beaverton police say Leach now faces charges of identity theft, mail theft and unlawful possession of meth.