Man arrested after Ring camera catches package theft

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after a Ring camera caught him stealing a package from a Beaverton home.

Wayne Leach booking photo. (Beaverton PD)

Ring footage recorded Wayne Leach of Gladstone pull into a driveway of a home before getting out of his car and approaching the home’s front porch. He is then seen stealing a package and driving off — but the homeowner quickly realized what had happened.

The victim called police with a description of the car and an officer in the area was able to locate the suspected car a short ways away.

Leach, 37, was promptly arrested and his car was searched. Not only was the original package recovered, but evidence of various other package thefts were found as well. Beaverton police say Leach now faces charges of identity theft, mail theft and unlawful possession of meth.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss