PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a string of armed robberies in northeast Salem was arrested Tuesday.

Police arrested 33-year-old Dustan Allen Burris of Salem who allegedly robbed convenience stores twice late last year and again in early March.

In each robbery, authorities said Burris would brandish what appeared to be a sawed-off shot gun or hand gun to employees.

“Our detectives did a tremendous job in following up on all the investigative leads that led to the arrest of the suspect,” Lieutenant Jake Burke of the Criminal Investigation Section said. “The safety of our community is our priority, and our detectives are working tirelessly to address these incidents of violent crime.”

Burris faces several charges including t hree counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.