PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he shot a person trying to break into his vehicle and damaging it with a shovel in Vancouver on Tuesday, authorities said.

Vancouver police said the man shot was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

At 1:52 a.m. Jacob Cantrell reportedly called 911 to report the shooting in his driveway on SE 148th Avenue.

Cantrell told authorities confronted the man trying to break in and shot him multiple times.

A bullet struck an RV parked in a neighboring driveway, but no other injuries were reported.

Cantrell was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for Assault I.