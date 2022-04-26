PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton man was arrested after leading police on a chase across the North Umpqua River in Toketee on Monday, officials said.

Around 10 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to Toketee Falls after a man, later identified as Aubra Carl Rasmussen, was seen carrying a jug full of “yellow liquid.” A witness later told deputies his fuel lines were cut.

Officials said Rasmussen drove off in a Toyota Tacoma, which was confirmed to be stolen.

Authorities reportedly tried to pull the 29-year-old over, but he continued onto Highway 138E. Once on the highway, deputies said he stopped in the middle of the westbound lanes and ran toward the river.

When Rasmussen swam across the river, authorities deployed K9 Eros to track his scent. While tracing the suspect, deputies said they found several pieces of his clothing strewn across a trail.

According to DCSO, Rasmussen was arrested after he walked toward Diamond Lake where deputies were staged.

Rasmussen is charged with Attempt to Elude Police – Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Police – Foot, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Criminal Mischief II and Theft III. Along with those charges, officials said he had four warrants out for his arrest from Washington County.