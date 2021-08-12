Man arrested after swinging machete around Newport Walmart

A Newport police patrol car, as seen on their website, October 19, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after reportedly swinging around a machete at a Walmart in Newport.

Police were called to the store around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday. During their investigation, officers learned the suspect — later identified as 36-year-old Timothy John Craft of Bigfork, Montana — had been involved in a dispute in the parking lot and was upset.

Because of this dispute, Craft went into the store and took a machete from a display. He then returned to the parking lot looking to finish the altercation.

Witnesses told police he was acting erratic and threatening several patrons.

When officers arrived at the scene, a person handed them the machete Craft had apparently dropped by that point. The officers then went inside the store to locate the suspect.

Officers ultimately found Craft and arrested him without incident. He now faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.