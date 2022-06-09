PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly kidnapping a man and robbing a gas station at gunpoint, Vancouver Police Department said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Vancouver police responded to a reported robbery at a Chevron on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

On the scene, police learned that around 12:30 a.m. the suspect asked the 42-year-old victim, who was parked outside of a convenience store on Mill Plain Boulevard, for a ride. According to police, after the driver agreed, the suspect held the driver at gunpoint — forcing him to drive for several hours.

The driver eventually told the suspect he needed gas and pulled into the Chevron where he was able to hide inside the building. The suspect followed and held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded a car.

Vancouver Police Department said once they arrived, officers were able to disarm the suspect and take him into custody.

While no serious injuries were reported, the suspect was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and observation for possible drug use, police said.

Vancouver Police Department said the suspect has not been identified pending booking into Clark County Jail. The 22-year-old faces several charges including robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault, felony harassment and resisting arrest.