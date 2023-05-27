PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a road rage victim after arresting a man suspected of punching and threatening to shoot a driver on Friday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6:30 p.m., deputies received a report that a driver — later identified as 21-year-old Carlos Garcia — blocked the Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest River Road intersection before getting out of his red 2004 Infinity G35, punching a driver in the face several times, threatening to shoot the driver and reached for his waistband “as if going for a gun,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple witnesses reported that Garcia fled in his car after the victim drove away, officials said.

Authorities said they pulled over the Infinity after it returned to the scene a short time later.

Garcia was arrested and booked on one count of disorderly conduct and officials say more charges are possible as the investigation continues. Authorities said Garcia was previously arrested by the Hillsboro Police Department in November for “similar behavior” after pointing a gun at two people.

Authorities seek more information from other witnesses about Garcia’s driving and the fight. They are also looking for the victim, who they say was driving a dark gray SUV with Oregon license plates.

Anyone with information on the case or the victim is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.