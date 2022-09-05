PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A kidnapping and robbery suspect is in custody after allegedly leading officials on a chase through Camas Saturday morning.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was in her vehicle near Mill Plain and Grand Boulevards when a man walked up to her and asked for water. CCSO said the woman obliged and let the suspect get inside her vehicle.

Once inside, officials say the man threatened the woman with a knife and started driving the vehicle.

When they reached a dirt road near NE 28th Street and 233rd Avenue, the woman managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle as it slowed down. CCSO said the woman tried to get help from neighbors by knocking on doors.

Deputies responded to the area after a homeowner called dispatch to report a “distressed” woman at their door.

The suspect briefly stopped for deputies but then tried to flee, according to CCSO. With the help of Vancouver Police Department, deputies were able to “pin” the vehicle near NE 2nd and 115th.

Officials said the suspect tried to flee from the vehicle multiples time but was ultimately arrested.

The suspect, who refuses to identify himself, is currently behind bars and facing charges for first degree robbery, first degree kidnapping, attempt to elude and reckless driving.

CCSO said they are working to identify the suspect.