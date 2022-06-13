BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — Battle Ground police arrested a man after a two-car collision resulted in the death of an unidentified passenger on Thursday.

Robert McIntyre, 49, was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of Eaton Blvd. and SW 20th Ave. just after 11 p.m. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and four other occupants, between both vehicles, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.