People on a beach along the Columbia River near Vancouver, July 19, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old man was charged Sunday after officials say he struck a woman while allegedly jet skiing impaired in the Columbia River.

At around 7:30 p.m., officials from various agencies, including the Vancouver Police Department, were called to a boating accident near the west waterfront of the Columbia River.

Police said a 39-year-old woman was reportedly riding west when officials said another rider, Stephen Lubeck, struck her. The woman suffered fatal injuries.

Lubeck and the woman did not know each other, according to VPD.

Lubeck was arrested and taken to Clark County Jail on charges for vehicular homicide and operating a vessel while under the influence.