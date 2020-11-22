Man arrested for alleged hit and run, serious injuries to domestic partner

Julian D. Brooks, 25, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Injuries. November 21, 2020 (Multnomah County).

PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit someone with his car and caused serious injury in what police described as a domestic violence crime.

Portland Police Bureau said in a press release that East Precinct officers responded Friday at 4:19 p.m. to a report of a hit and run at Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street where a pedestrian was struck. Officers arrived and found an adult female victim injured in the street and she was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers later located and arrested the suspect after they learned the suspect was in a domestic relationship with the victim. The suspect used a silver 2004 Infinity, which was seized as evidence.

Officers and detectives with the Portland Police Special Victims Unit responded to the investigation and booked Julian D. Brooks, 25, of Portland, into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Injuries.

A number of resources are available to victims of domestic violence, including a 24-hour Call to Safety crisis line at 503-235-5333 or 1-888-235-5333. Call to safety advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources can also be reached online.

More information on Portland Police Bureau’s Special Victim’s Unit can be found online.