SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Sherwood police arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday for allegedly making threats toward Middleton Elementary School.

Police say they received a report from a federal agency regarding a person making continuous threats against schools. However, no specific schools were targeted until Monday.

Sherwood detectives and school resource officers identified, located and arrested the man on multiple counts of first-degree disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Under current state law, the suspect’s alleged conduct does not warrant a felony charge, according to police.

The man is being held at Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be released at a later date. It is believed that there is no further threat to the school district or community.