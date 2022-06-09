PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 43-year-old man was arrested after he resisted arrest and assaulted multiple officers on Highway 101 Tuesday, according to Lincoln City Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m., police received a report that a vehicle was parked in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near SW 32nd Street. Additional reports claimed the suspect hit a passing vehicle with an object and was trying to strike more vehicles.

When officers first arrived, police said Matthew Ryan Garrett appeared agitated and was standing outside his vehicle. He allegedly became “very confrontational and aggressive” toward officers and began fighting them.

LCPD said officers tried to subdue Garrett using a Taser but were unsuccessful. A less-lethal round was then deployed which officials said had little affect on him.

Garrett was ultimately apprehended when multiple officers wrestled him to the ground, according to LCPD.

The Waldport man was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief II, Disorderly Conduct II, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer and Menacing.

A couple of officers were reportedly hurt during the arrest — prompting one to seek medical attention. LCPD said the other officer’s injury was minor.