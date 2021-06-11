Man arrested for attempted murder after month-long investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a Salem shooting back in May.

The shooting was first reported just after 4 a.m. on May 9, on the 2500 block of Northeast Phipps Lane. When Marion County deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The suspect had fled the scene before authorities arrived.

After the shooting occurred, a month-long investigation ensued. That investigation led to Quintin Smith — a 36-year-old man from Salem.

Salem Police officers detained Smith on Thursday after conducting a traffic stop. He is now lodged at the Marion County Jail and is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and unlawful use of a firearm.

Smith also had outstanding warrants for his arrest due to a parole violation along with drug delivery and possession charges, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith will is slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.