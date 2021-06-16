Man arrested for attempted murder of 3-year-old son

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newberg man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his 3-year-old son in the head.

According to authorities, Shane Earl Rader had shot his youngest biological son in the midst of a domestic violence altercation with the child’s mother. The altercation reportedly began after Rader unlawfully entered the home and threatened to kill the whole family — and ultimately resulted in Rader shooting the child in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberg-Dundee Police were alerted to a child being shot at the 23000 block of Northeast Sunnycrest Road. Authorities recognized the address and were familiar with Radar — he had been arrested for assault and violating a no-contact order the previous night, but had since posted bail.

It was soon discovered the 46-year-old suspect had fled the scene and had taken both of his sons — the 3-year-old victim and his 6-year-old brother — along with him. By 10:45 a.m., authorities received word both the boys had been dropped off at the Newberg Providence Hospital Emergency Department.

After another ten minutes, Rader was spotted on Parrett Mountain Road near Haugen Road. Newberg-Dundee officers successfully stopped and detained him before transferring him into the custody of Yamhill County deputies.

According to YCSO, Rader is now being held without bail on a multitude of charges, including:

2 counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder

3 counts of Attempted Murder

Assault in the First Degree

Burglary in the First Degree

Domestic Violence Strangulation

Domestic Violence Felony Assault IV

3 counts of Menacing

3 counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Criminal Mistreatment

Violation of Release Agreement for Assault IV

Violation of Release Agreement for Reckless Endangering

Meanwhile, the 3-year-old victim is being treated at Legacy Emanuel Hospital where he underwent surgery. Authorities say he remains in serious condition.