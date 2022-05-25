PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau announced that a man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an April bias crime against the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization in northeast Portland.

PPB identified the man as 35-year-old Jarl Judson Rockhill of West Linn who was arrested after a traffic stop in Clackamas County.

PPB said the investigation began on April 29, 2022 after a report that an unknown person put a neo-Nazi propaganda sticker on the fence of IRCO’s property around 5 a.m. April 23.

According to court documents, the sticker depicted the Iron March, a neo-Nazi white supremacist organization that advocates for violence against Jewish people, immigrants and communities of color.

Police obtained surveillance video which appeared to show a man place the sticker on the fence and also showed a white Ford F150 on the scene. Law enforcement noted the truck has a palmetto State Armory sticker of a man with his arm in a Heil Hitler pose with the word “pure” written above his head. During the investigation, police were able to link the truck to Rockhill.

Authorities served a search warrant on his vehicle and home and said they found evidence linking him to the crime. PPB noted they took rifles and handguns, which are not related to the investigation, for “safekeeping.”

“We have seen the effects of hate and intolerance and the violence it can lead to,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “We work regularly with IRCO and continue to build relationships so that our immigrant community can trust police and reach out to us when they need to, such as with this case. I’m grateful for the hard work of Portland Police Bureau investigators and members of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office in protecting all members of our community.”

Rockhill was booked into Clackamas County Jail on the arrest warrant for bias crime in the second degree. Pending charges include first-degree bias crime and third-degree criminal mischief.



A the investigation continues, anyone with information about Rockhill is asked to email CrimeTips@PortlandOregon.gov.