Man arrested for explosion that damaged RV in Argay Terrace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the explosive incident that damaged a recreational vehicle in the Argay Terrace neighborhood over the weekend.

A view of the damage done from a possible bomb that went off outside a parked RV in the Argay Terrace neighborhood in Northeast Portland. (Portland Police Bureau)

Officers responded to the scene at the 3800 block of Northeast 141st Drive to assist Portland Fire & Rescue at 8:41 a.m, after an explosive device reportedly detonated outside the RV. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the vehicle. Firefighters did not find a fire and determined that no one had been injured.

The ensuing investigation led authorities to Jake Swingle as the suspect. Investigators served arrest and search warrants on Monday, ultimately arresting Swingle in Northeast Portland.

Swingle now faces charges of first-degree arson, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, and unlawful use of a weapon.