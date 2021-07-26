Man arrested for harassing, stalking Tigard teens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 27 year-old man was arrested Saturday after harassing two teenage girls as they were walking in downtown Tigard.

According to police, the man followed the two 13 year-old girls, asking if they had or wanted marijuana, and at one point, approaching close enough to touch one girl’s leg. It was at this time that one of the girls called 911.

Tigard Police responded to the scene and found Deshon Pratt outside a business in the 11900 block of SW Pacific Highway. Pratt was charged with stalking, third-degree sex abuse and harassment.