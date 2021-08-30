Woman, 25, slain in Hillsboro; man charged with murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder after officers found a woman dead at a home in Hillsboro Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, officers responded to a CPR call and discovered 25-year-old Ruby Cisneros-Martinez unresponsive at a residence near the intersection of NE Darby Street and 17th Avenue.

Police said Jose Ruiz-Santiago, 29, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail for murder in the second degree. Authorities suspect it to be domestic violence-related.

The case is currently being investigated by HPD and the Washington County Major Crimes Team. Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Anthony Johnson at 503.681.6190.