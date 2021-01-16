Man arrested for role in Glenfair fatal hit and run from November

Jason S. McFadden was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with Manslaughter I, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver Involving a Death or Serious Physical Injury, and Reckless Driving (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man they say was the driver of a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian in November.

On Friday, investigators located the suspect and identified him as Jason S. McFadden.

McFadden, 44, is accused of fleeing the scene following the crash in the 16000 block of SE Stark Street on November 17. McFadden, who was driving a silver 2002 Infiniti Q45, allegedly struck 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Herrera while driving westbound on SE Stark.

First responders transported Lopez-Herrera to a nearby hospital where he died ten days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

McFadden was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with Manslaughter I, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver Involving a Death or Serious Physical Injury, and Reckless Driving.

Police did not immediately provide details of the arrest.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213.